Letter: Being part of Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition one of most rewarding experiences of my life

Editor

I want to take this opportunity to thank the myriad of volunteers who have served the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition so faithfully for the last 25 years.



Presently, we have 375 volunteers serving upwards of 2,200 neighbors. But, this is only the tip of the iceberg. More than a thousand volunteers have served more than 12,000 neighbors in the last quarter century.



These are astounding statistics when I consider the humble beginnings of this Verde Valley-wide organization.



VVCC began in the basement of The Church of the Red Rocks 25 years ago. Members gathered around a table asking how we could better minister to our aging congregation. Since then, VVCC has blossomed and overflowed way beyond its original boundaries into the entire Verde Valley.

As VVCC celebrates its Silver Anniversary we are also being recognized nationally as the #1 Volunteer Non-Profit Transportation Organization in the United States.



This recognition comes from the National Volunteer Transportation Center, a part of the Community Transportation Association of America.



None of this would have been possible without the initiative of those original pioneer visionaries, who stood on tiptoes to peer over the horizon to imagine what we have become.



What a blessing to have assisted so many vulnerable neighbors to remain in the comfort of their last homes on earth, surrounded by the warmth of their memories.



I also want to thank in advance all those who are poised in the wings to become volunteers in the next 25 years. Our volunteers have been and will become the unsung heroes of the Verde Valley, allowing for fulfillment of our vision that no senior is left isolated.

To be a part of the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

George Ault

President

VVCC Board of Directors