Letter: Republican Party needs to decide what it stands for

Editor:

Some of us can remember when GOP (Grand Old Party) stood for principles that actually made our nation great, not for the Trump and company 6-year-old-kid mindset, a group that preaches return to greatness as a cover for a Third-World style dictatorship.

Republicans say they love the unborn baby, but they hate the child. Love the business, hate the worker. Love the soldier, hate the veteran, love Christianity, hate practicing it, love America, hate Americans.

Republicans can’t get their stories straight and they prove it everybday.

Odell Vogel

Cottonwood