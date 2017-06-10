Letter: We are in awe of love and support within our community

Editor:

We want to thank our family and friends for their love and concern when our beloved son, brother and uncle, Dan Nelson, D.C. passed away.

Dan had a great passion for his patients and practice of 20 years. Despite the difficulties he faced from illness, he continued to run his chiropractic business helping others achieve health and wellness until he was forced into early retirement.

He faced a terrible disease with faith, strength and bravery, as he did with all challenges throughout his life.

We are so thankful to his office staff for all of your unconditional love and support through the years but especially when times became difficult and uncertain.

Dan also owned his gold mine on Mingus Mountain and he had great dreams for the future. Thank you to the men who shared this dream along with him and took many trips to the mine, helping and believing in his goals. We want you all to know how much it meant to him. He has mentioned many times how he always considered you his “brothers.”

We are in awe of the outpouring of love and support within our community. It is comforting to us to know that our Dan touched so many lives with his heart of gold.

The Nelson and Ontiveros Family: Leonor, Tom, Sylvia, Raynee, Oscar and Jordan

Cottonwood