Rescued baby otter finds new home at Out of Africa

A recently rehabilitated baby otter at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde is a social media sensation.

The story has been shared from Phoenix to the United Kingdom.

The Park temporarily named the cute creature “Otter Baby” before launching a naming contest. After pouring through more than 2,000 submissions, “Totter” became the otter’s official name as of June 4.

Though originally thought to be female, the actual sex of the otter won’t be determined for a while, and gender-neutral names were requested.

Ashton Powell, spokeswoman of the Park, clarified that not all of the thousands of suggestions were for entirely different names. The name “Totter” received about 7 or 8 nominations, and other popular submissions were “Rio,” “River,” and “Salty,” she said.

But it was “Totter” that tickled the hearts of the staff.

Totter’s Rescue

Salt River Project crew members were working on a road by the Arizona Canal near Mesa in April when they noticed a 4-week-old otter struggling to get out of the drying canal, stated a news release from the SRP.

The crew stepped in to help.

An SRP man saw something, reached in, and pulled out the otter, said Prayeri Harrison, who owns the Park along with her husband Dean.



“He saved her life. She would have died if she had stayed there any longer,” said Harrison.

After rescuing the otter, crew members contacted the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which transported it to their Adobe Mountain Wildlife Center in Phoenix, said SRP.

“The otter was dehydrated, starving and infested with fleas. Game and Fish wildlife staff cared for the otter and fed it a trout mash mixed with kitten’s milk, which has the appropriate nutrients,” stated the release.

Nathan Gonzalez, Public Information Officer for Game and Fish, said it was the first time the agency has helped rescue an otter from an SRP canal.

“An otter family is said to live in the forebay at Granite Reef Diversion Dam, which could be where this little guy started its harrowing journey,” stated the release.

“While we don’t know for sure, it’s likely that as the canal started to draw down, mom abandoned the canal and the baby was too young to follow,” he said.

Gonzalez said wildlife experts at the wildlife center routinely rehabilitate and save some of the state’s 800-plus native wildlife species.

“It’s often a thankful, albeit costly, job,” he said.

After showing signs of improvement, Totter was turned over to the Park on April 26.

“They brought her to us in about a week, and we’ve had her since then,” said Harrison.

The Park will be the otter’s forever home. Because the baby was abandoned and cared for by humans, the pup can no longer be released into the wild.

Life at the Park

The mere mention of the baby otter, who is now 10-weeks-old, lights up the faces of the Park’s staff.

The otter receives lots of love and interaction, said Harrison, who takes care of Totter overnight.

“…and we swim, and she gives herself a bath. She plays and moves the ball around, and does all kinds of stuff,” said Harrison.

The pup enjoys doing important otter business at the Park.

Totter sleeps in a little carrier while snuggling up to a small stuffed animal - which is of course an otter.

“She usually sleeps on her back. It is so cute,” said Harrison.