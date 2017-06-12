10-year-old victim of alleged child abuse dies

Christian Pearson, the 10-year-old boy whom police found not breathing, with burns and bruises covering his body last week, was taken off life support and died Sunday night, June 11, about 10:30 p.m., said Lt. Vince Schaan of the Chino Valley Police Department.

Upgraded charges against the two people Christian was living with, Juliana Moreno, 34, his mother, and Daniel Terry 36, her boyfriend, are expected. The couple was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated assault.

The boy’s injuries were discovered when authorities responded to a 911 call at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, to a home in the 1200 block of Poco Lane, Schaan said.

The boy was found with second- and third-degree burns as well as bruising to the back, torso, extremities, neck and head.

“Evidence suggests these injures were inflicted upon the child at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee,” Schaan said.

Christian was an organ donor.

Moreno and Terry are being held at the Camp Verde jail on $2 million bonds each.

Schaan is asking anyone who attended a yard sale at the residence on June 8 to call the Chino Valley Police at 928-636-4223 and request to speak to a detective.

He added that all cards, stuffed animals, and other gifts delivered to CVPD will be given to Christian’s biological father.