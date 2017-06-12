Guitarist Anthony Mazzella entertains outdoors at Bella Vita

Friday, June 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Anthony Mazzella once again will delight the outdoor diners at Sedona’s Bella Vita Ristorante. His skillful compositions on guitar are a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Mazzella began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Café Wah, Birdland, etc.

He then landed a headlining spot at the Blue Note NYC. Mazzella went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist, and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk. Mazzella performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, the Mirage, Montage, Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

Mazzella’s study of music began on the violin at age 5. He proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age 13. Throughout his adolescence, he studied with several private guitar teachers, however he attributes the greater part of his education to ear training. His influences are many, but most profoundly Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen and Andres Segovia, among others.

Also returning to the outdoor stage this week at Bella Vita is Diversity on Thursday, June 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m. They entertain with a mix of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music, providing a good time to all.

New to Bella Vita is singer and keyboardist Simon Crown on Saturday, June 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m. With 40 years experience in the music industry, Crown’s fans revel in his classic R&B sound. His well-loved renditions include Motown, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Four Tops, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart and many more!

Sunday, June 18, Randy J. graces the stage with his two-guitar technique, as well as 1960’s surf music, jazz and flamenco guitar for guests’ enjoyment. Randy will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Light acoustic guitar is also provided for indoor dining room guests by Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona; 928-282-4540.