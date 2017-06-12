Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: June 14, 2017

Sundance Selects ‘I, Daniel Blake’ stars Dave Johns, Hayley Squires and Sharon Percy.

Sundance Selects ‘I, Daniel Blake’ stars Dave Johns, Hayley Squires and Sharon Percy.

Originally Published: June 12, 2017 2:35 p.m.
Facebook

I, Daniel Blake

Sundance Selects

Director: Ken Loach

Writer: Paul Laverty

Producers: Rebecca O’Brien, Tania Antonioli, Rosa Attab, et al.

Cast: Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon Percy, et. al.

After having suffered a heart-attack, a 59-year-old carpenter must fight the bureaucratic forces of the system in order to receive Employment and Support Allowance.

Rated R for language.

photo

Sony Pictures Classics Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins and Kari Matchett star in ‘Maudie.’

Maudie

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Aisling Walsh

Writer: Sherry White

Producers: Bob Cooper, Susan Mullen, Mary Sexton, et al.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett, Gabrielle Rose, Marthe Bernard, et. al.

An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic content and brief sexuality.