Obituary: Marcia Mount

Marcia Mount, 62, of Cottonwood passed away on June 2, 2017.

She was born in New London WI on July 16, 1954 to the late Elmer and Betty Wiley.

Marcia is survived by her children Mitzie, Michael, Tammi and Jennifer and several grandchildren.

She is also survived by 4 Sisters Mary, Marti, Milissa and Monica and 1 Brother Michael.

Also, her best friend Mitzie of Camp Verde.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don and one son Randy.

A memorial service is tentatively set for July 8th at 1:00 pm at the New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene located at 644 S. 7th Street in Camp Verde.

Please leave condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.