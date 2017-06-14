Camp Verde’s SpectrUm Health Care expands to offer primary care

CAMP VERDE – Since early June, SpectrUm Healthcare has offered the same primary care, psychiatry, pediatrics and therapy in Camp Verde that it has offered in Cottonwood.

From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. June 29 at its Camp Verde office, SpectrUm Healthcare will have an open house to officially announce its expanded services.

But this event isn’t a grand opening. Because SpectrUm Healthcare is already in Camp Verde.

Difference is that the healthcare provider is adding primary care to its list of Camp Verde offerings, says Ryan Block, director of communications, strategy and innovations for SpectrUm.

“All of our sites have primary care now,” Block says.

The addition of primary care, Block says, is because SpectrUm has expanded its Whole Health services.

“It’s a cross between primary care and behavioral health services for all ages,” Block says. “We want to help people both physically and emotionally, all at the same place. What you’ll be able to do is meet with your therapist, psychiatrist and your primary care provider.”

“Though not affiliated with Northern Arizona Healthcare, Block says that SpectrUm works “closely with them.”

“It’s all client driven,” Block says. “It’s access to care when you need it.”

Same building in Camp Verde, Block says, but a different feel.

“I want people to see we really do care,” says Block. “My job is to find what is innovative. People can have normal conversations here, kids can be playing on the floor, with no barriers. It’s more welcoming, we want people to feel comfortable as they’re being cared for.”

Block has invited local dignitaries, including Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, to participate in the open house.

“We’ve invited the community so they can see that we’re here to help,” Block says.

Besides accepting “all major insurance plans, including AHCCCS,” patients will be able to pay with cash if they choose.

“This is our community, too,” Block says. “We want to make things better in the world.”

Camp Verde’s SpectrUm Healthcare is located at 452 Finnie Flat Road. Call 928-634-2236 for more information.