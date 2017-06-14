Part-time superintendent at Beaver Creek?

RIMROCK – When Karin Ward said last week that current-year funding was a “moving target,” she wasn’t kidding.

Monday, the superintendent of the Beaver Creek School District suggested adding one more movable piece to fiscal year 2017-2018.

Herself.

Telling the district governing board that she’s still trying to figure out how to make up for as much as $300,000 in a tight budget, Ward told the board that she should go part-time for the upcoming school year.

Part-time in pay, but full-time in availability.

“It’s a full-time job. But the State of Arizona’s legislature doesn’t recognize that,” Ward told the district’s governing board Monday as they voted 3-to-1 to approve the proposed budget for the upcoming school year.

“This is really frustrating. This is not good news,” said board member Jo Burke to Ward prior to her no-vote. “I’m not crazy about you being part-time. What kind of impact is that going to be on $300,000?”

Making every effort to justify cutting both her hours and her pay to find additional space in an already lean budget, Ward told the board that just because she may be on campus only “two or three days a week” doesn’t mean she would not be available to the school – or to the district.

Board member Perry Krowne asked Ward which of her many responsibilities would she “be dropping.”

“None [of them],” Ward said. “I’ll just be doing them at home while I’m doing my laundry and putting dinner on the table. I’m still available 24/7.”

Estimates for the school district’s 2017-2018 budget show a revenue decrease of a little more than $300,000, which is about 11 percent less than a year ago.

Ward’s suggestion to cut wages beginning at the top is one of many possibilities for the district to make up for the difference, she said. Other ideas, she also said, she’s still trying to figure out.

“It’s one piece,” Ward said. “We’re making cuts wherever we can. But there’s only so many things that can be cut. We had some staffing we needed to fill, so that’s on hold. But we’re solid with our teaching staff.”

With Ward expected to spend less time at BCSD this year, new principal Katrina Sacco would be expected to assume additional responsibilities, Ward said.

“I have more things to learn,” Sacco said. With Karin [likely] going part-time, I think we’ll do the best we can and we’ll make arrangements as we need to.”

The BCSD board is expected to approve a fiscal year 2017-2018 budget on Monday, July 10.

The meeting, normally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., could start early to allow the board to go into executive session with Ward to continue discussions on a revised contract for Ward based on part-time status.

“I’m going to bring [the contract] back to you in July, when you approve the budget,” Ward told the board. “We will have executive session for me. We’ll have to make that change in executive session.”

A copy of the agenda will be available on line at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.