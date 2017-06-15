Current-year funding at Camp Verde Unified could be ‘a positive’

CAMP VERDE – Is it possible that Camp Verde Unified School District may need to increase its tax rate to accommodate for the state’s new mandated current-year funding system for its schools?

Sure. But as the district’s director of business services told the governing board Tuesday, “we don’t know yet.”

Tuesday, the district’s governing board voted 4-to-0 to approve the proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. Following public hearing, the board is expected to approve the final budget in July.

With current-year funding, most every budgetary line is an estimate.

Month-to-month, data changes. Month-to-month, revenue changes. Month-to-month, what the school district changes.

“We spend our budget, what the state allows,” said Steve Hicks. “Problem is, the taxes we levy don’t always come through. The county is suggesting we raise our taxes a little bit.”

Maybe the district’s fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is not as grim at as other districts, such as Beaver Creek, whose superintendent has offered to go part-time to help make ends meet.

According to Hicks, even with the new funding mechanism, the district should be close to $260,000 in the black for the new fiscal year, as he projects about $9.35 million combined for the general budget limit and unrestricted capital budget limit.

Though Hicks explained that the majority of the estimated increase is “inflationary.”

“It’s such a change for us. We’re estimating how many students we’ll have for the new year,” he said.

Based on the best guesswork possible, Camp Verde Unified’s new budget is based on the same number of students as a year ago, though Hicks said the school could have “maybe 20 more students” than a year ago, when the district was at about 1,600 students.

Which could make current-year funding for CVUSD this year “a positive,” he said.

“The negative is that we’re guessing how many kids we’re going to have,” Hicks said. “There are more districts with decreasing enrollment than increasing. We’re projecting. So we made our budget off a neutral enrollment. We hope to be increasing, but we budgeted neutral.”

The state provided each of its schools a 1.06-percent raise for the year, which Hicks said averages out to about $500 per teacher for the year. Given to educators in two equal payments, the raise is “not continual” and is essentially two years of bonuses.

But it’s tied into their base salary, the percentage.

“It’s not what we’d hoped it would be,” Hicks said. “But it’s something.”

At 7 p.m. July 11, the Camp Verde Unified School District governing board will hold a public hearing as part of its board meeting to adopt the budget.

A copy of the school district’s proposed budget can be found at the Arizona Department of Education website at: http://www.ade.az.gov/schoolfinance/Forms/Budgets/ProposedBudget/EntitySelection.aspx.

The proposed budget can also be found at the district’s website, http://campverdeschools.org.

