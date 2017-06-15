Newlyweds: Kendall Goodman and Joseph Loehr

Cottonwood’s Kendall Goodman, the daughter of Dwight Goodman (Morgan, Utah) and Donna Goodman-Schmid (Cottonwood) and Joseph Loehr, the son of Rod and JoAnna Loehr of Clarkdale, were married April 15 at the Rustic Ranch in Cottonwood. The Maid of Honor was Emily Goodman and Best Man was Rodney Loehr. Kendall is employed with Yavapai County Adult Probation, and Joseph works for the Verde Valley Fire District. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Antigua. (Courtesy photo)
