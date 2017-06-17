Metered parking starts June 28 in Uptown Sedona

Metered pay parking takes effect on Main Street, SR89A, in Uptown Sedona beginning June 28. The parking program was developed as a partnership between the city and Uptown merchants to help manage traffic flow and parking demand, and revenues will be reinvested in the Uptown area.

There will be a parking pay station open house, Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m. to noon at the Luke II pay stations located in front of the Matterhorn Shops.

Merchants and members of the public can see the new Luke II pay stations. Staff will demonstrate the units. Bring your phone and learn how to use the new PassportParking app.

Get complete information on the parking program, including maps, rates, amenities, and navigation and pay options available by app on the city’s Uptown parking web page at sedonaaz.gov/parking.

Ron Bayne named new commander for Sedona Police Department

After an extensive search to recruit for a new police commander, Ron Bayne will join the Sedona Police Department in August 2017.

For the past three years, Bayne has been employed with the FBI as a staff instructor, traveling extensively as a trainer and presenter to thousands of law enforcement students. Bayne is a distinguished graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 260 and consults law enforcement leadership to police departments across the United States.

Prior to joining the FBI, Bayne served 23 years with the Scottsdale Police Department in a variety of assignments including patrol, SWAT, internal affairs and commander of the department’s Special Operation’s Division/Patrol Enforcement Section. He is also a veteran of the U.S Army Military Police Corps.

“Ron’s impressive resume and credentials propelled him to the top of the applicant pool early in the process” said Police Chief David McGill, “and we are excited to have him join the force.”

Bayne’s education includes master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University and Education/Counseling/Human Relations from Northern Arizona University. He is fluent in Spanish and has taught vocational Spanish to several public safety agencies throughout the U.S.

Sedona Fitness Trail open house

The new fitness trail located at Posse Grounds Park is completed and the community is invited to a free workshop on June 20, 4 to 6 p.m., to learn about the trail’s benefits. The workshop will take place on the trail, 525 Posse Ground Rd.

This is a great opportunity to test the equipment, learn how to use each piece and chat with certified personal trainer James Fischer about proper use of the stations. The fitness trail is appropriate for teens, adults and seniors.

The trail features four new shaded fitness stations, each with multiple pieces of exercise equipment. Each station also includes signage with instructions and directions to find instructional videos online.

For more information visit SedonaAz.gov/Parks.

Two June open houses on Sedona Transportation Master Plan

The City of Sedona will host two June open houses to share information and get feedback on strategies detailed in the Transportation Master Plan.

The open houses will be held Wednesday June 21,from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers at 102 Roadrunner Dr.

While just strategies at this point, receiving public input at these open house events will help staff gauge which strategies have community support and how the community envisions the supported strategies being funded. Input from these public meetings along with data from an upcoming online survey will be used to draft the plan that will be presented to city council later this summer, concluding the planning process.

“We look forward to hearing what the public has to say on the strategies that have been developed over the last nine months,” says Lauren Browne, citizen engagement coordinator.

The open houses and online survey are part of the public outreach portion of the project study, tagged “Sedona In Motion.” The goal of the study is to develop the city’s long-range blueprint for travel and mobility that addresses the unique transportation needs of residents, visitors and commuters.