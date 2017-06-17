Suspicious fire, possibly arson, remains under investigation

Cottonwood police and fire officials are still trying to piece together exactly what happened to cause this three-vehicle fire May 29 at 1050 E. Hwy 89A in Cottonwood. The fire was reported at 4:31 a.m. at the parking lot used for private party car sales. When fire officials arrived, three cars were fully involved in fire with a fourth car receiving heat damage. The fire appeared to have started in one vehicle that rolled into the others as it burned. An ensuring investigation by Fire Marshal Rick Contreras and the Cottonwood Police Department determined the fire was suspicious, and possibly arson-caused. Cottonwood police spokesperson Monica Kuhlt said, “We do not have any leads at this time. We’re going to promote the case through Silent Witness in hopes of soliciting information and leads.