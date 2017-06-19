Dance under the stars to Diversity at Bella Vita

Uniting their audiences with the best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music, people of all ages and backgrounds are brought together by the soulful, jubilant songs of Diversity, a husband and wife duo.

Diversity performs outdoors at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, June 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Originally from Detroit, Tim Claybon and Rene’e Rice of Diversity both sing lead and backing vocals, providing a full, rich sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection. Making a wide variety of music palatable to folks from all walks of life is their specialty.

Live music on the patio at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months, along with authentic Italian cuisine.

This week’s musical line up includes Simon Crown on Friday, June 23; Anthony Mazzella on Saturday, June 24; and the Jon Weekly Duo on Sunday, June 25.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Light acoustic guitar is also provided for indoor dining room guests by Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. 928-282-4540.