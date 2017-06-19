Festival presents ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul’ June 27

Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the new “Deconstructing the Beatles” series, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special four-part event.

The final in the series — “Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul” will show in Sedona on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In October 1965, The Beatles were faced with an impossible task—produce a new album of original music for a Christmas release. Within one month, The Beatles had emerged with what many consider to be one of their greatest albums — Rubber Soul. They even had time to create a double A-side single, “We Can Work It Out” backed by “Day Tripper.” Both sides of the single, as well as the album, hit number one on the charts.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul”, composer/producer Scott Freiman walks Beatles fans young and old through the creation of Rubber Soul. Learn the stores behind the creation of “Norwegian Wood,” “In My Life,” “Nowhere Man,” and other classic Beatles songs. Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Rubber Soul” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.