Gumptionfest, Sedona Street Arts Festival set June 24-25

The spirit of creative collaboration is about to burst forth up at the Sedona Hub and Barbara’s Park this summer beginning the weekend of June 24th and 25th with a two-day street arts festival free and open to the entire community to be known as GSAF!

A combination of the energy behind Gumptionfest, a long-time favorite on the Sedona arts scene joined with the upstart energy of the 2016 inaugural summer Sedona Street Arts Festival.

The newly named Gumption Street Arts Festival (GSAF) will provide 6 days of free arts beginning on the last Saturday and Sunday of June, then the last Sunday of July and August and completing the series on the last Saturday and Sunday of October.

Saturday June 24th (1-6) fills the beautiful Barbara’s Park venue with music while up at the Hub participatory arts opportunities, art-making vendors and food trucks spread the festivities.

On Sunday 25th, (1-6) the two-day festival continues up at the Hub adding an outdoor stage and DJ as well as skateboard competitions along with the outdoor live art wall, vendors and food trucks.

Food options include Three in the Trees, Penny’s Place, ChocolaTree and Creekside Coffee with others. Two of the artists who will be showing their style and providing space for YOU to create are Grace Kirkwood and Ahbleza McClure. Musicians include Jeanie Carroll, Lighthouse on the Moon (Sierra and Allison), Riley Whittaker, The Tarantulas, Eva George, John Rea and DJs Craig Eagle and Nichole Cea to name a few.

Look for beautiful hand-made crafts from Walker Marchal (Mermaid Heaven), Rima Thundercloud (Sacred Spirit), Mitch McDermott (Dwarvin Woodwork); Brandon Strabula (Orgon Knight) and Philsha Bowden (Ethereal Animal Healing) among others.

Come and play at two workshops on Sunday morning at the Hub at 10 and 11.15am offered by Hip Hop dancers and performers the Sacred G’s ($5 each or two for $8).

You can proudly wear your festival badge of color after a visit with a face painter or with henna artist Aurora Danai. Contribute to the GSAF Logo Contest by sharing your ideas with us. Bring a t-shirt to get the GSAF initials stenciled on it and then bring it back next month to get the winning logo. It could be yours!

Saturday evening sees the Oak Creek Brew Pub as the scene for music and fun in between the days’ events. Enjoy a beer in the cool of the evening after exploring the days’ events and to prepare yourself for Sunday!

The weekend closes on Sunday at 7pm at the Skatepark with a performance from the fire dancers ‘Grace In Danger’. This is preceded by a Poi Workshop at the Hub, open to all.

Checkout the website www.sedonahub.org (click in the GSAF tab at the top) for more information, come on by and see what is happening, bring the whole family and dress to play with paint. Bring your skateboard and show Oncore – down from Flagstaff - what you can do in the skate park. Bring a lawn chair for Saturday afternoon at Barbara’s Park.

The GSAF creates live arts experiences for all ages in many forms from music to visual arts, spoken word to dance and more. The vibe is laid back, chill and informal, with spaces and time to ‘hang-out’ either on the grass at the Park or in the vaulted interior of the Hub.

To make a tax-deductible financial gift to support to this series of free community arts events please contact Kate Hawkes at info@sedonahub.org. If you want to bring your art form to the next 3 festivals (July, August and October) please also let us know by email, or visit the website www.sedonahub.org for details and applications.

Most of all, bring your sense of creativity, community and help to create the joy that happens when we all play together - all generations, cultural backgrounds and levels of experience. Beginning on June 24 and 25, (1-6) The Gumption Street Arts Festival invites YOU to join the team that brings us together through the arts.

• What: Family Friendly Street Arts and Music Festival

• When: Saturday 24th 1-6 at Barbara’s Park and the Sedona Hub; Sunday 25 1-6 at the Sedona Hub and Skatepark

How Much:Free.