Jazz at the Church: West Coast Cool School Jazz

A well-respected jazz artist said, “If you practice four to five hours a day, playing all sorts of music and practicin’ smart, your contemporaries will know you’re a first-class jazz musician.”

Sunday’s trio of Eric Rasmussen, Jeff Libman and Chris Finet exemplify that truth to all who have seen them perform.

Native Californian Saxophonist/Composer Eric Rasmussen relocated to the Phoenix area in 2007.

Eric spent the 10 years prior playing and teaching in New York City, where he was a staple of the jazz community and performed regularly with some of the most respected names in jazz, while also being the Director of Jazz Studies at the Center for Preparatory Studies in Music at Queens College.

While on the East Coast Rasmussen earned his Masters of Music degree in Jazz Performance at the New England Conservatory in Boston, studying with Jerry Bergonzi, George Garzone, Danilo Perez and Paul Bley.

Rasmussen is an experienced educator and guest clinician with clinics at the University of Iowa, California Institute of the Arts, Wellesley College, Saddleback College, Arizona State University, Hartnell College, Portsmouth Music and Arts Center, as well as numerous high schools throughout the country and in the Phoenix area.

Chicago-born jazz guitarist Jeff Libman is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies at Arizona State University. He holds a PhD in Music Education from ASU and is Vice President of the board of Jazz in Arizona, the 501(c)(3) organization that opened The Nash, Phoenix’s jazz performance and education center.

Jeff performs frequently in the Phoenix metropolitan area, sharing the stage with some of Arizona’s finest jazz musicians, including Michael Kocour, Brice Winston and Dom Moio. His most recent album - “Strange Beauty” - was released in late 2016 on the Cellar Live label.

Rounding out the trio is double bassist Chris Finet, a popular regular at Jazz at the Church and professor of jazz studies at Northern Arizona University.

Sunday’s gathering marks the sixth of eleven concerts for the 2017 season. Tickets are $15 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of the concert series, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Hwy 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org