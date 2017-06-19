JJ Sansaverino brings eclectic guitar sounds to Sedona’s Sound BitesGrill

If You Go ... • What: JJ Sansaverino Jazz Guitarist on Tour from NY. • When: Saturday, June 24, 7 pm • Where: Sound Bites Grill Uptown Sedona • Tickets: $25-$45 Depending on Seating • Info: 928-282-2713

International guitarist JJ Sansaverino returns to Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill June 24, bringing his high energy; melodic and jazzy groove beats to uptown with his band.

With his colorful; mood provoking music, you will enjoy a modern day supper club experience, an evening with this multi-talented artist is sure to inspire and uplift the soul. JJ will be performing with three other artists bringing life to the show.

JJ has a “take no prisoners” performance attitude, and his musical style is a mix of smooth jazz, R&B, and World music - a fusion of something to the liking of Santana meets George Benson. He has reached millions, touring the world for the past 25 years, working with the best in the business - both live and in the studio - including touring with Reggae legend, Maxi Priest. He has also had the prestigious honor of performing for Sir Paul McCartney.

With the release of his sophomore album in 2014, “Waiting for you”, on Innervision Records, JJ puts forward a stunning collection of his original compositions with the help of a stellar array of musicians, producers and special guests.

His singles, “Talk Back” and “Gravy Train” have topped the radio charts climbing on Billboard, SmoothJazz.Com and Groove Jazz. JJ continues to perform worldwide with Maxi Priest and Shaggy, while simultaneously touring with his own band. JJ has also been known to be seen on the Jay Leno Show.

An accomplished composer, arranger and musical director, JJ was playing trumpet and violin by age 11 and the guitar by age 13. Growing up in and around New York, JJ’s diverse influences—Santana, Hendrix, as well as jazz, Motown and doo-wop -- helped mold his unique style.

JJ will perform one show Saturday evening June 24th at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N State Route 89a in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops. For more information about the venue, reservations or tickets please call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com