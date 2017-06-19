New Movies: June 21, 2017

Transformers: The Last Knight
Paramount Pictures
Director: Michael Bay
Writers: Art Marcum, Matt Holloway
Producers: Ian Bryce, et. al.
Cast: Laura Haddock, Mark Wahlberg, Gemma Chan, Isabela Moner, Sophia Myles, et. al.
Optimus Prime finds his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, in which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so, he needs to find an artifact, which is on Earth.
The Beguiled
Focus Features
Director: Sofia Coppola
Writers: Sofia Coppola, Thomas Cullinan
Producers: Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola, et al.
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, Angourie Rice, Addison Riecke, et. al.
At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.
Rated R for some sexuality.