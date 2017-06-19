New Music: June 21, 2017

Jeff Tweedy – Together At Last

ATO Records

Together At Last is a new album by songwriter and guitarist Jeff Tweedy. It features the Wilco bandleader performing eleven of his own songs, culled from the Wilco catalog as well as from side-projects Loose Fur and Golden Smog, in a solo acoustic setting.

Together At Last showcases Tweedy’s accomplished and intricate guitar playing and his expressive, plaintive voice, and while audiences have experienced Tweedy live onstage as a solo performer for years, this is the first studio recording of its kind for the acclaimed musician.

Tracks include: Via Chicago, Laminated Cat, Lost Love, Muzzle Of Bees.

311 – Mosaic

BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

The 17-song MOSAIC was produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, etc.) and Scotch Ralston (who produced 311’s iconic Transistor, Soundsystem and Stereolithic albums).

Tracks include: Too Much To Think, Wildfire, The Night Is Young, Island Sun, Perfect Mistake, Extension, Inside Our Home, ‘Til the City’s On Fire.

Algiers – The Underside Of Power

Matador Records

This is the musical response that dark times demand, one that not only shakes its fist but deploys it. Locally-informed global citizens, Algiers refuse to sit idly by while most contemporary artists appear perfectly content to sit out the revolution.

Not only do Algiers harbor a purposeful sense of obligation in what they do on their latest resistance record The Underside Of Power, but they recognize the roots and thorns of precedent in said resistance.

Tracks include: Walk Like a Panther, Cry of the Martyrs, The Underside of Power, Death March, A Murmur. A Sign., Mme Rieux, Animals, Plague Years, Hymn for an Average Man, The Cycle/The Spiral: Time to Go Down Slowly.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Murder Of The Universe

ATO Records

A concept album to end all concepts, Murder Of The Universe is the new collection by head-bending psychedelicists King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Murder Of The Universe is a face-melting musical assault concerned with the downfall of man, the death of the planet....the murder of the whole universe.

Tracks include: A New World, Altered Beast I, Alter Me I, Altered Beast II, Alter Me II, Altered Beast III, Alter Me III, Altered Beast IV, Life/Death.