Schadler finishes 2nd in national championship race to close out Arizona prep career

Few states can rival Arizona when it comes to producing national elite girls high school distance runners.

Since 2000, 13 different Arizona girls have run faster than 5 minutes for a full mile; 15 have run under 4:55 for 1600 meters; and 10 have run under 10:30 for 3200 meters.

One of the best of the bunch ran her final prep race Saturday in the Brooks PR Invitational. Allie Schadler, a 15-time Arizona state champion in track and cross country for Rio Rico High School, finished second to Wyoming’s Anna Gibson in the mile. Gibson’s winning time was 4:43.07 with Schadler finishing in the runner-up slot at 4:44.03. Idaho’s Lexy Halladay was third in 4:44.24 and Montana’s Annie Hill was fourth in 4:46.18.

Schadler’s time was the sixth fastest in state history, but only the third fastest of her prep career. Former Desert Vista star Dani Jones, now a standout at the University of Colorado, owns the state record at 4:39.88, set in 2015.

Jones (with 8), Schadler (also with 8) and 1970s-era legend Kathy Gibbons (Phoenix Alhambra, with 2)) now collectively have the 18 fastest mile times in Arizona history.

Schadler also ranks No. 2 all time in Arizona behind Jones at the more commonly run distance of 1600 meters. Jones also has the state record in the 1600 (4:44.46) with Schadler holding down the No. 2 spot on the all-time list at 4:45.15.

Schadler owns the Arizona state record at 3200 meters at 10:05.70, with Jones in the No. 2 position at 10:09.58. Schadler is also the No. 3 performer all time in Arizona at 800 meters with a best time of 2:08.22.

But just as the Allie Schadler era has come to an end, two other Arizona prep athletes are poised to continue the state’s dominance on the national stage.

Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the New Balance Nationals, Rio Rico’s Samantha Schadler, who just finished her sophomore season, finished fourth in the Emerging Elite mile with a time of 4:53.14.

The time is especially noteworthy as it makes the younger Schadler the No. 4 performer all time in Arizona for the mile. It’s the 19th fastest time ever in Arizona, trailing only those recorded by her older sister, Jones and Gibbons.

Another Arizona athlete who just finished her sophomore season, Chandler’s Morgan Foster, also had a big weekend. Competing at 800 meters, Foster finished fourth in the Brooks PR meet with a season’s best time of 2:07.63.

In addition to owning the state record in the event, Foster now has six sub-2:10 clockings to her credit with two years of high school competition still awaiting her. She previously shared the distinction of having the most sub 2:10s in state history with Gibbons, a standard the former Phoenix Alhambra runner had owned for 45 years.

Foster owns the official state record in the 800 (2:07.06). Those who dig deepest into the treasure chest of all-time best Arizona performances will contend that Gibbons’ best clocking for the now-defunct 880 yards (2:06.7 in 1972) is superior to Foster’s state record.

A sub-60 performer for 400 meters, Foster also has a personal best of 4:52.79 for 1600 meters, a time she ran in claiming the AIA Division 1 state championship; 4:55.17 for the mile; and 10:52 for 3200 meters.