Wdya’Got? Long-form story-telling at Sedona Hub

Twice monthly the new Wdya’Got series will bring musicians and storytellers to the Hub to share new (or rarely heard) material in a setting where the focus is on the performer in an intimate personal space.

Then the ZenProv team will create a Long Form Improv based on what just happened.

Join us this Thursday the 22nd at 7 p.m. to welcome in this experimental new informal performance series. This week welcomes the new musical group ‘Lighthouse on the Moon’ featuring Sierra Bliss and Allison Eykholt. Gary Every brings his unique voice to the stage with a new story and perhaps even a new form including music.

After a short break, sit tight and see what the brilliant social commentators (yes ZenProv) make of what precedes them. You might think that you know what they do, but do you really?

Jjoin the fun and share the energy as a series of creative, inventive, courageous performers share new work, new collaborations and ultimately new ‘takes’ with you. Support the performing artists in our community, those who are new to us and those we know well as they try something a little bit new!

If you are interested in bringing your music or spoken word to the Wdya’Got? table, please contact the Hub at info@sedonahub.org. Checkout the website for details.

• What: Wdya’Got – New Performances and Improv

• Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd)

• When: Thursday 22nd, 7-8.30pm (doors open at 6:45pm; (continuing every 2nd & 4th Thursday monthly)

• Suggested donation: $5-$10

• More information at www.sedonahub.org