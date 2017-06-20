Camp Verde seeks loan for new community park

CAMP VERDE – Once a proposed budget has been approved, its total expenses can either stay the same – or they can be decreased.

They cannot be increased.

This is why there’s such importance in estimating both revenues and expenditures, says Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin.

For fiscal year 2017-2018, the Town of Camp Verde hopes to secure a loan to help start work on the yet-to-be-named community park on SR 260 near the Verde Ranger Station.

Which helps explain the $3 million difference between the proposed tentative budget recommended by Martin and the budget recommended by council.

Ironically, this is one of those times that the town employee’s figure ($12,838,550) is less than council’s ($15,838,550), based on the revenue summary, all funds.

“We may borrow more than $3 million, but we’re not going to spend more than $3 million [for fiscal year 2017-2018],” Martin said. “We’ve got to show how we’ll utilize some of that expenditure with the idea that whatever we borrow is for the park.”

Spending $3 million on the community park in fiscal year 2017-2018 is what Martin called “a number so far everyone can agree to.”

“The question is how much more?” he also said. “The reality is that we probably won’t spend the whole $3 million by June 30, 2018. But it serves as a placeholder for phase one of the park project.”

Capital Improvements

From road maintenance, the new community park, Rezzonico Park, work on Homestead Parkway and for information technologies equipment, the total Capital Improvements Projects for fiscal year 2017-2018 would cost about $4.3 million, according to the proposed tentative budget.

But another $778,000 is being recommended for carry-forward for current and pending projects such as the Town kitchen remodel, re-roofing of the Town gym, storm water projects, Finnie Flat sidewalk and street scape.

Council’s June 21 regular session will be held in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St. #106.

A copy of the agendas can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

A copy of the proposed tentative budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 can be found at http://www.campverde.az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/FY18-Proposed-Tentative-Budget-6-21-17.pdf.

