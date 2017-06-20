Cornville Post Office dedication set for June 24

Cornville Post Office Dedication to Offer Special Postmark In cooperation with the Cornville Historical Society, the U. S. Postal Service will offer a special pictorial postmark at the dedication of the restored Cornville Post Office on Saturday, June 24. A special “Cornville Dedication Station” postmark was designed by the Society and approved for use by the Postal Service, with help from local postmaster John Rachel. “First-class stamped envelopes with the special postmark will be available for $1 each at the dedication event at Windmill Gardens, and for thirty more days at the Cornville Post Office,” said Rachel. “This is an opportunity to receive a special souvenir of the occasion and be a part of local history,” said Judy Miller, who coordinated the postmark project for the Society. The pictorial postmark features a pioneer post office with a horse in front, and a traditional postmark circle surrounding the dedication date. The dedication will celebrate the restoration of the historic “Cornville Post Office & Store” which was built in 1909 and moved three times before coming full circle back to its original site in 2012. The event will be held at Windmill Gardens, beginning at 10 am on Saturday, June 24. The program will feature Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman as guest speaker. Refreshments will be offered.

The dedication of the old Cornville Post Office & Store will take place at Windmill Gardens, located 9550 E. Cornville Rd., on Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m.

The post office was built by Charles S. Chick in 1909 at the dedication site.



In 1914, the two-room structure was moved across the street, to the south side of Cornville Road and a third room was added.

The original building was the first commercial business in the heart of Cornville.



The building served as the Cornville Post Office from 1909 until Mrs. Chick retired as postmaster in September 1961.



It was then used as her personal residence until her death in 1976.

It was sold to Gary Banker, of Banker Insulation, in 1978.

In 1988, the building remained in the same place, vacant, until Gary Banker donated it to Rainbow Acres for their old west town at the junction of Middle Verde Road and I-17.



After the old west town shut down in 2002, it was auctioned and moved again by its next owner to vacant land off Old Highway 179 in Camp Verde.



In December 2012, it was moved a fourth time, to its present location, right back to where it started.

Restoration efforts began in the Spring 2013.

The public is invited to celebrate and dedicate this icon of Cornville history.

Invited guest speakers include Tom Thurman, Yavapai County Supervisor; Chip Davis, former Yavapai County Supervisor, and Judy Miller, Past-President and Board Member of the Cornville Historical Society.



Honorary guests will include Chick family descendants; local dignitaries; the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers; Bob and Cindy Snyder, owners of Windmill Gardens; past and present U. S. Post Office employees; those involved with the actual move and the numerous volunteers and supporters of this project.

Public tours and light refreshments will follow the ceremony.

A special commemorative postmark to remember the event will be available.