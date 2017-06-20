Robb Williams to leave Verde Valley

COTTONWOOD – In the ministry, it’s not very common for a pastor to leave one church for another – then eventually return to that first church.

For Robb Williams, that’s exactly what is happening.

After 10-plus years at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood, Williams has accepted a position as associate pastor at Palmcroft Church in north Phoenix.

With the eldest of three children attending college down south, Williams and his family have decided that this is the right time for a return to Palmcroft, where he served as associate pastor for 15 years before coming to the Verde Valley.

Williams said he is expected to eventually take over as senior pastor at Palmcroft. But he isn’t just leaving behind his spiritual home of the past decade.

Williams is also stepping down from his position with the Mingus Union High School District governing board.

Mingus Union board member Anthony Lozano said that it’s been “extremely beneficial for the board” to have Williams as a member.

“We will miss him,” Lozano said. “I enjoyed having him here.”

Of his time on the Mingus Union school board, Williams said that he will miss the “interaction with the incredible students, educators, administration and fellow board members.”

“Mingus has been a blessing to our community and has even greater days ahead,” Williams said.

Williams will leave both positions at the end of July. Which won’t be easy on Anita Glazar, Mingus Union school board president.

“I’m all tears. I love that man,” Glazar said. “He’s been a great board member. He’ll certainly be missed. His children and his wife will be missed.”

Glazar also said that Williams is a “very thoughtful man,” someone who can see things “in a different way.”

To Mingus Union Interim Superintendent Dr. Jack Keegan, it’s Williams’ “strong, analytical mind” that will be missed.

“He’s taken the position seriously,” Dr. Keegan said. “He’s studied the issues, came prepared to discuss them. I always felt Robb looked at both sides of the argument and decided what he thought was best for the school district to move forward. Never saw him as someone with a personal agenda.”

Though Williams said that he will miss the Verde Valley and its small-town feel, his primary reason for moving to, then moving from the area has always been his spiritual relationship.

“If there is anything we learn from the rich 127-year history of Verde Community Church, it is that God has remained the leader,” Williams said. “Even though I, their 32nd pastor, was their second longest serving pastor, they are a congregation that is God-centered for their guidance and leadership.”

Williams will continue to minister at Verde Community Church through July 30, and will continue to serve on the Mingus Union school board through July 31.

County begins process to find new Mingus board member

Though Robb Williams will step down from his position on Mingus Union High School District’s governing board effective July 31, posting to find his replacement “will be done by July 3, Monday,” said Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

Williams has resigned his positions both with the Mingus Union school board and as senior pastor at Verde Community Church, and has accepted a position as associate pastor at Palmcroft Church in north Phoenix, where he is expected to eventually take over as senior pastor.

According to Carter, successful candidates for the appointment “must live in the Mingus Union High School District, be registered to vote, be an American citizen, at least 18 years of age, not have had their civil rights taken away, nor have a spouse who works with the district.”

Since the position has not yet been posted, there is not yet an official close date for that posting, though Carter said it would “probably be around July 24.”

Once letters of interest have been received, Carter will conduct interviews with candidates “probably July 27-28.”

Though the Mingus Union board has “no involvement” in appointing a replacement for Williams, Carter said he will “meet with the remaining board members and ask for input.”

Carter, who also will meet with the district’s administrative staff, said that he is also open to feedback from the general public.

“Anyone who wants to talk with me, I can do that,” Carter said.

Carter said he hopes to announce Williams’ replacement by Tuesday, Aug. 1. The term of the new Mingus Union board member would be through Dec. 31, 2018, meaning that seat would be up for election in November 2018.

The newly-appointed board member could choose for the November 2018 election to either run for two or four years, Carter also said.