Scorching heat beats record temps in Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – It’s painfully hot out there.

Correction The the original story published June 21 incorrectly states that the all-time highest temperature for Cottonwood is 115. The actual all-time high for Cottonwood is 118. The Verde Independent apologizes for the error.

A scorching heat wave has hit the Verde Valley and the triple digit days hover around record temps.

But it won’t be for long. Emily Thornton, meteorologist intern at the National Weather Service, said the temperature will cool slightly toward the end of the week.

Cottonwood’s high for Sunday reached 113, breaking the all-time record for June 18. The previous record was 111 in 1985.

Cottonwood’s high for Monday reached 115, breaking the all-time record for June 19. The previous record was 113 in 2016.

The all-time high temperature for Cottonwood is 118, said Thornton.

Camp Verde wasn’t far behind with a stifling high of 112 for both Sunday and Monday. Previous record highs were not available, said Thornton.

Although the official start date for monsoon season began June 15, meteorologists are not seeing much activity for the foreseeable future.

“It will be more of a July thing,” said Thornton.