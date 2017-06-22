‘Affordable and sustainable housing’

CAMP VERDE – Since 2004, Justin Chambers have been working in the real estate market.

A graduate of Northern Arizona University the same year, Chambers has a degree in business management but found that not only real estate, but his “enjoyment of talking and working with people was a great fit” for him.

Now in Camp Verde with his family, Chambers owns and operates United Country Real Estate on Main Street.

“Over the years, our business has evolved from selling primarily land to homes during the downturn and now our focus is agricultural and ranch properties,” Chambers says. “Over the last five years, by understanding ranch and farm properties from the commodities side we have been able to act as an intermediary for buyers and sellers in the sale of thousands of acres of land for permanent tree crops, alfalfa, cotton and row crops.”

Open 9-to-5 Monday through Friday, Chambers recommends calling first for an appointment, since agents are “constantly in the field working with buyers and sellers.”

Family business

Also a licensed agent, Chambers’ mother Jaynell has been in the real estate business with her son since 2004. When she and her husband Rick also decided to move to the Verde Valley, it was a foregone conclusion that she would continue as a realtor. With her son.

Chambers says his mother is “a great person to have on your side when buying or selling a home.”

Speaking of family, the husband-and-wife team of Matt and Lynn Peterson sold Chambers’ parents their Verde Valley home. Now, the Petersons are part of the United Country family.

“My parents and myself were so impressed with their great attitude and work ethic I knew they should be part of our team,” Chambers said. “After talking with them, we now are happy to have the Peterson Team here as part of our cohesive group. Being horse lovers, the two of them are a huge asset helping buyers and sellers of equine properties.”

Short- and long-term plans

In the short-term, Chambers says that United Country is working diligently to provide “affordable and sustainable” housing to the Verde Valley.

There is a lack of home inventory and this has created a huge increase in values,” Chambers says. “We see there is an opportunity for new construction and we are working with investors and land owners in meeting that demand in the near future.”

In the long-term, say the next five years, Chambers says he wants United Country to have a “dynamic presence” in the Verde Valley, which could include being “involved heavily in churches and schools functions.”

“I’d like to be an integral part of seeing the community keep its history and traditions alive and be a contributing member of the town,” Chambers says.

United Country Real Estate is located in the Wingfield Plaza at 564 S. Main St., suite 105.

Office number is 928-567-2863. Justin Chambers can be reached directly at 928-716-0973.

