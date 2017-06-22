Emergency crews douse house fire in Verde Village

COTTONWOOD – Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Verde Valley Fire District responded to a report of a house fire on Comanche Drive, located in Verde Village.

Because of heavy fire and smoke, the initial crew went into a defensive mode and then transitioned into an offensive mode, said Fire Chief Fire Chief Nazih Hazime in a news release.

All occupants and pets were reported to be out of the home upon arrival, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.



VVFD said one firefighter and one civilian suffered from heat exhaustion. Both were treated and released on scene.

“There was also one injured firefighter who was treated at the hospital and released,” said Fire Chief Hazime.

VVFD was assisted by Cottonwood Fire and Medical, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Unisource, and Arizona Public Service Electric Company.

The outside temperature at the time of the fire was over 100 degrees.

“This created a challenge keeping our firefighters hydrated and rotating them through the operations to mitigate the incident. Crews were on scene for approximately four hours,” said Fire Chief Hazime.

