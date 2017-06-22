New wheels in Jerome

In May of this year the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of a 2000 Chevrolet C2500 truck to the town of Jerome for $1 to replace a very old 1970 era truck they were currently using. On June 13th Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Randy Garrison presented the truck keys during the Jerome Town Council meeting.
