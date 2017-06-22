Obituary: Ann C. Minter

Ann C. Minter, 93 of Cottonwood, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Cottonwood, Arizona. Ann was born to William and Carmen Santoya Sackett on March 26, 1924 in El Paso, Texas.

Ann was raising four children in Prescott, Arizona when she met the love of her life, Robert Minter to whom she was married for 53 years. Ann and Robert moved to Cottonwood in 1963 where they lived the rest of their lives. Ann worked at Marcus Lawrence Hospital, Yavapai County Supervisor office and Mingus High School.

Ann lived a full and active life. She loved being with her family foremost and traveling, camping and sitting on her front porch of her house on Main St. waving to her friends as they passed by. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. She will be dearly missed.

Ann is survived by her son James R. Moore (Valli) of Cottonwood; daughters Annie Moore / Archuleta (David) of Flagstaff and Ruth Ann Minter of Prescott; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

