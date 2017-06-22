Obituary: Ronald Troy Rovie

Ronald Troy Rovie, 54 of Grants, New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Grants, New Mexico. Ronald was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on July 17, 1962 to Donald and Faith Rovie.
Ronald attended Clarkdale and MUHS here in the Verde Valley and worked as a forklift driver. Ronald enjoyed basketball, baseball and gardening.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father Donald Rovie and sisters Dorcas Espinoza and Rhonda Rovie. He is survived by his son Lucas Rovie; daughters Juanita Malone, Andrea Cunningham, Rebecca Rovie and Mariah Rovie; sister Mavis Jackson; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home on Saturday, June 24, starting at 8:00am. He will be laid to rest at the Tribal Cemetery in Middle Verde, Arizona.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
