Western Light: Water Mosaic

When the weather turns summer-hot, the creeks and rivers call out to us in multiple ways. Cool. Wet. Peaceful. And... artful? Find some running water, add multi-colored water weeds, some ripples and a splash of sunlight and you've got a water mosaic.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.