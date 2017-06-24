Cornville Post Office comes full circle

The historic Cornville Post Office takes a full-circle and ends back up in Cornville where there was a dedication ceremony Saturday Morning at Windmill Gardens on Cornville Road recognizing the hard work by the Cornville Historical Society and all the other people who were responsible for bringing it back to town.

The post office was built in 1909 at the dedication site.

The building served as the Cornville Post Office from 1909 until 1961.

It was then used as a personal residence until 1976. In 1988, the building remained in the same place, vacant, until Gary Banker donated it to Rainbow Acres for their old west town at the junction of Middle Verde Road and I-17.

After the old west town shut down in 2002, it was auctioned and moved again by its next owner to vacant land off Old Highway 179 in Camp Verde. In December 2012, it was moved a fourth time, to its present location, right back to where it started. Restoration efforts began in the spring 2013.