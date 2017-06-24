Military Service Park unveils bronze K9 statue

The new Military K9 Memorial bronze statue was unveiled Thursday at the Verde Valley Military Service Park at Garrison Park in Cottonwood with many attendees that included the sculptor Neil Logan,and two military service dogs.
