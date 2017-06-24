Obituary: Alice Margaret Harvey 1944-2017

Alice Margaret Harvey (née Steyer) peacefully passed away on June 10, 2017. She was born April 1, 1944 in Queens, New York, the only child of parents Fredrick H. Steyer and Hildegard Steyer (née Wolz) from Germany.

Alice grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York and attended high school at St. Michael Academy, continued at St. Bonaventure University and completed her education with a master’s degree in English Literature from Brooklyn College. She worked as a high school teacher in New York and for a successful advertising company in Florida before retiring to Sedona, Arizona in 1995. She also had a degree in pastoral counseling and was a hypnotherapist for four years.

Alice enjoyed international travel, communicating with lifelong friends and was deeply dedicated to her cats. All who knew Alice understood the immense love and connection she shared with her four-legged companions. Alice’s insight, courage, determination, confidence, strength, curiosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed, yet we celebrate the next part of her journey.

At Alice’s request, formal services will not be held. Memorial gifts may be donated to your local humane society or a reputable program of your choice that provides services to animals in need of love and care. One of Alice’s favorites was Best Friends Animal Society,5001 Angel Canyon Road. Kanab, Utah 84741-5000



An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.