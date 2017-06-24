What's Happening: June 25, 2017

Camp Verde celebrates 26 years of Cornfest

Nothing says summer like delicious fire-roasted, buttered, sweet corn by Camp Verde’s Hauser & Hauser Farm.

Enjoy festivities for all ages and all the corn you can eat or carry out by the dozen. Cornfest starts at 3 p.m. Friday, July 14 and goes until 10 p.m. Saturday July 15.

There will be live music, corn hole tournaments with cash prizes, and great vendors at the community field, located at 75 W. Hollamon Street, next to Fort Verde State Park.

Volunteers can sign-up for a short two-hour shift online at www.campverdepromotions.org/volunteer-opportunities.

A big thank you to Camp Verde Promotions and all community volunteers for making this summer celebration possible.

For more information, contact questions@campverdepromotions.org, (928) 301-0922, or follow Camp Verde Promotions and VisitCampVerde on Facebook.

That all may read

From 10:30-11:30 Tuesday, June 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room, come hear a presentation from the Arizona Talking Book Library.

Arizona Talking Book Library provides books, magazines and other library resources in alternate formats for all Arizona residents whose visual or physical disabilities prevent the reading of conventional print materials.

The Arizona Talking Book Library provides a Lending Library including audiobooks and magazines, movies with audio descriptions, and Braille books and magazines by postage free mail; a loan of special equipment to play audio books, Audio and braille book downloads, Access to NFB-NEWSLINE and over 300 newspapers and magazines by phone and online.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call Carson at 928-554-8391.

Quilt raffle to benefit homeless pets

Through July 7, the Verde Valley Humane Society is raffling a dog-themed quilt made and donated by Karen Maguire.

The quilt is approximately 53” x 45” and is on display at the shelter.

Ticket prices are $5 for two, $10 for five or $15 for 10 and can be purchased directly and securely online at verdevalleyhumane.org/fundraisers.

Or call the shelter to purchase tickets at 928-634-7387. Or visit the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood to make a purchase.

Tickets are also available at Sedona Paint Center in W. Sedona, at 928-203-9500.

Drawing for the raffle will be held on Saturday, July 8. Paws crossed and the VVHS look forward to presenting this quilt to one lucky person.

Children’s free clinic at Sprit of Joy

Free school and sports physicals will be available at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Susan Albright, FNP, will be doing the physicals.

With school opening the first week in August, this service will help many students.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Revolve clothing exchange

Revolve will be open from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and also on Aug. 5.

Families are asked to bring gently used clothing to exchange for a new or gently used outfit. Based on availability, each child can get a top/shirt, pants/shorts, new underwear and socks every three months, and new shoes every six months.

The start of the school year is a busy time, so extra volunteers are appreciated.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Alzheimer’s 6-week Support Group

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will conduct a 6-week support group for individuals diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorder issues. The support group will meet on Wednesdays, July 12 to August 16, 10:30AM-11:30AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road off SR 179 in Sedona.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting in Camp Verde.

We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October. The next Quilt Show will be in 2018.

We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed. All quilters are welcome.

Or, if you just have an interest in quilts or are a beginning quilter, we would love to include you in our meetings. Our next meeting is on Monday, July 10, at 8:30 a.m.

Kaleidoscopes will lend color at Clemenceau Museum

The Verde Historical Society invites the public to a presentation about kaleidoscopes by Ellen Gramme on June 30 at 1 pm at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 1 N. Willard in Cottonwood. Gramme will explain the history, types, and construction of kaleidoscopes and have samples on hand for participants to view.

Ellen Gramme began collecting kaleidoscopes in the farmer’s markets of New York and Pennsylvania in the late 80s. Since then her collection has expanded in numbers and origins. Some of her kaleidoscopes were acquired from as far away as Japan and China.



The Last Friday of the Month series will go on summer hiatus in July and August, but return in September.



For more information about the series and other events at the museum, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

Survivors of Suicide Support Group (SOS), a service of EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, is a support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. June meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Christ Lutheran Church, located at 25 Chapel Road in Sedona.

For information call Barbara Litrell @928-649-0135

Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley

The June Program for the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will focus on “Drugs, Overdoses, Crimes, Suicides - What Can Communities Do?” The featured speaker will be Merilee Fowler, Executive Director of two nonprofit agencies, MATFORCE and Community Counts. The program is free, open to the public, and will take place at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr. Sedona on Monday, June 26, 9:30-11AM. The presentation will be followed by the Coalition business meeting at which the public is welcome.

Fowler will present data from the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, crime data and overdose data. She will also relate it to the opioid problem resulting in 790 Arizona residents dead from opioid overdoses last year. This has led Governor Ducey to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency in Arizona.

Fowler will explain what the county and state are doing and what needs to be done under this crisis situation.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 Non-profit whose mission is to help create a caring community where individuals and families living with mental illness can find hope, help, healing and support.

The Coalition’s work includes education programs, advocacy efforts, and community support services.

For more information, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Family game night at Camp Verde library

The Camp Verde Community Library will be welcoming the National Forest Service during Family Game Night on Wednesday, June 28 @ 4 PM.

Come with the family and play a fun game of Jeopardy to find out just how much you really know about campfire safety.

Family Game Night runs between 4 and 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Nadia Torabi, the library’s Youth Services Librarian at (928) 554-8387 or nadia.torabi@campverde.az.gov for more information.

Camp Verde offers July 9 bus trip to D-Backs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks are having a great season so don’t miss this game from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus.

Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. The trip leaves from Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 10:30 am for this afternoon game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. Come support the D-Backs as they keep up the pressure.

For best seats register by June 26. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have two other opportunities this year. Join us Saturday August 12 as we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs or Saturday Sept. 9 finish with the San Diego Padres. Both these Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm and return time depends on the game duration.

For information contact Shawna Figy at (928) 554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.