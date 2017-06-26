Artistic showcase as Jerome hosts 1st Saturday Art Walk

First Saturday Jerome Art Walk celebrates the Fourth of July weekend in artistic style as galleries and studios open the doors for an evening of summertime enchantment on July 1.

From the lively Old Jerome High School to Made in Jerome Pottery at the other end of town, delightful surprises abound in this artist colony high on Cleopatra Hill. Restaurants will be offering delicious fare and the charming hotels and Bed and Breakfasts will be welcoming visitors on this holiday weekend.

Cool evenings at a mile high beckon guests from the steamy Arizona valleys and lovely art is as much a draw as the respite from the heat. The town shuttle provides free transportation all evening so be prepared to park and let someone else do the driving, if you choose not to walk.

With 26 galleries and studios all open in this magical town, one of a kind art is everywhere. Festivities on July 2nd begin at 5 p.m. with doors open until at least 8 p.m. For more information visit www.jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna @(928) 301.3004. A sampling of what is in store for the art lover follows.

Zen Mountain Gallery is pleased to introduce the ceramic art of Wally Asselberghs to the gallery. Originally from Belgium, he has trained in Belgium, France and Holland and has been working in clay for more than 42 years.

He has been specializing in a specific type of raku known as naked raku since 1995. He has since taught workshops internationally with his work being published extensively, and he was the co-author of a book now regarded as a standard on the subject.

His ceramic forms are strong and sculptural canvases for the synthesis of unique firing and glazing processes which he has developed. Please join Zen Mountain Gallery for July Artwalk to purchase a piece of Wally Asselberghs’ work.

Cody DeLong just returned from the annual fundraising Gala and Auction at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, where both his paintings enjoyed strong sales. Cody also had great results last month at the Phippen Museum Show in Prescott.

Next up, he will be traveling to Cedar City Utah to compete in a Plein Air Invitational, hosted by the beautiful new Southern Utah Museum of Art. Meanwhile Cody has been working on some large paintings for a show this fall at Saks Gallery in Denver. Stop in and see these new works and others.

Don’t forget to check out the three part interview Cody did for ‘The Master Secrets’ series, a link can be found on the ‘Videos’ page of his website...CodyDeLong.com

Jerome’s Jewelry Artist, Rick Hernandez II has handcrafted some very artistic, contemporary sterling silver pieces. Rick II has also been working on an amazing 3D jewelry line soon to be released and has displayed examples of 3D processing from start to finish (which is a very interesting process). Rick Hernandez I has been busy creating some fabulous jewelry using some of his Favorite stones such as Arizona Fire Agate & Arizona Peridot from San Carlos, Arizona. Rick also has some spectacular creations using Four Peaks Arizona Amethyst along with brilliant colors of Australian Opal in 14 K gold and sterling silver. Rick II’s wife, April creates a very unique line of jewelry using keys & gears with a steampunk flair. April also creates a wide variety of cameos in rings, pendants and earrings. Joining them will be Jackie Keenan, who will be showing her fabulous collection of luxurious leaves along with her most recent creations using Rhubarb leaves. Jerome’s Jewelry has the honor of carrying Arizona Artist Kim Maney with her incredible photography creations, Arizona Artist Fredda Psaltis’ beautiful healing star pendants and Sarah Yount - Moser’s unusual collection of jewelry

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery celebrates First Saturday Art walk with an all members show highlighting the centennial celebration of the home to the Co-op, the historic Hotel Jerome. Built in 1917, according to a newspaper article written at that time, “...the Hotel was a stunner in 1917: phones and showers in every room!” Please join us in this historic event on Saturday, July 1st, from 5-8 pm as the members of the Co-op keep alive the tradition of locals and guests visiting the Hotel for a lively evening event. All artwork is handmade locally. Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at

502 N. Main St., right in the heart of the Lower Main Street Arts District.

Come celebrate Summer with us at Pura Vida Gallery on the evening of July 1st as we showcase a new selection of whimsical sunfaces and other wall art. We have been proudly carrying steel and cast cement wall pieces by Chris and Karen Montgomery for years and we now have quite a selection of them for your garden and home. Please join us from 5 to 8 for champagne and chocolates in our lovely gallery and garden area.

Gallery 527 in Jerome has new David Bowie photos by Larry Hulst. There are three classic images of this icon. A new image of Jerry Garcia has also arrived. Larry just finished a major retrospective of his work at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. Sharron Vincent Porter will continue her amazing show ‘Sticks and Stones’ and Teal Sullivan has completed new crystal jewelry including ankle bracelets that are perfect for summer accessorizing. Susan Pitcairn is just back from Spain and will have some great stories and paintings to share. For more information on Gallery 527 or Jerome Art Walk contact Donna at 928.301.3004.