Black Forest Society takes stage as Old Town Cottonwood kicks off Farmers Market season

The Old Town Farmers Market and Jamboree begins again on Thursday, July 6, with the Black Forest Society performing on stage.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. till sunset in Old Town Cottonwood in the field off of Pima St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

The Black Forest Society is a all-original band consisting of William Schwab on guitars/vocals, Dave Rentz on percussion/vocals, and Rachel Mari Kimber cello/vocals.

The have been performing their original music in Arizona for several years now. A blending of several genres, the music has been most recently described as progressive, folk rock, old world magic.

The band is also getting ready to perform a live album recording in Phoenix on August 4, at the Listening Room. Tickets for this event can be purchased online, and all attending will receive a copy of the album when completed.

Schwab has said this about the band. “We want to give our audience a honest look into our hearts and minds. Something that will invite a true listening experience. With the amount of distractions going on these days artists need to practice a bit of artistic warfare to get peoples attention. I think when people are able to put down their phones, dance, and listen. That there’s a chance that they will find their experience of life elevated.”

So join the Black Forest Society, as the Old Town Farmer’s Market begins it’s Summer/Fall run July 6,

5 p.m.

For more information on B.F.S check out their webpage at www.blackforestsociety.com, or on facebook www.facebook.com/theblackforestsociety.