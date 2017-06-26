Festival hosts Il Volo ‘Notte Magica’ concert with Placido Domingo July 3

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Il Volo’s “Notte Magica” concert with Plácido Domingo on Monday, July 3 on screen. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



After winning over the global public on their tour through Europe, the U.S. and South America, Il Volo marks their return to Italy for a magical night of music, paying tribute to another famous trio, The 3 Tenors.

Una Notte Magica was the name of the legendary concert performed in 1990 by three tenors — José Carreras, Plácido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti — and now, 26 years later, Il Volo comes to Florence to commemorate them.

This unique tribute event takes place in Piazza Santa Croce, accompanied by the great Teatro Massimo di Palermo Orchestra and with Plácido Domingo himself as a special guest conductor.

A concert event that brings to life magical moments from Il Volo’s World Tour 2017 from the backstage of their March performance in Los Angeles to the birth of their tour with Plácido Domingo in Florence. The event features the concert along with never-before-seen, cinema exclusive footage.

This trio of young Italian tenors, today’s operatic pop phenomenon, have delighted audiences in prestigious venues worldwide. Il Volo’s Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble honor the legend of The Three Tenors by bringing this iconic classical music to new and familiar audiences.

Il Volo’s “Notte Magica” with Plácido Domingo will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Monday, July 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.