Full musical menu dished up at Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, features live entertainment Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Five nights a week, starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Thursday, June 29th, Thunder & Lightnin’ takes a break this week after 27 Thursday shows at the Grasshopper Grill. Fret not, however, as holding down the evening will be Skip Garrit and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever he has join he, the result is pure country done right.



Friday, June 30th, it’s Hank Erwin, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. If you’re looking for authenticity in presentation and emotional content, mark your calendar for a date to experience Hank. Called an American original, Hank Erwin weaves a tapestry of old-style country mixed with his style of modernity. His bass voice and guitar stylings are haunting, moving, and hypnotic. Covers and originals are all presented in a most original manner. In the tradition of Grasshopper Grill entertainment, Hank represents the top echelon of performers in the Verde Valley.

Saturday, July 1st, Steve Estes brings his Roots to Rock – Marley to Merle stylings to town. Known also for his work on 6 and 12-string guitars, Steve’s vocal styling, audience engagement, and vast range of musical genres attracts a loyal following. Often in the same song, Estes digs deep for those Don Williams notes working all the way to anything the Eagles can offer in the upper ranges. When it comes to growl or drawl, Estes delivers there, too. Blues, rock, folk, reggae, roots, bluegrass, country and alternative . . . it’s all there.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m.. to 9 p.m.. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211