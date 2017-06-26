The Indie Bestseller List: June 28, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Camino Island, John Grisham
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
The Identicals, Elin Hilderbrand
Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Hue 1968, Mark Bowden
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
Churchill and Orwell, Thomas E. Ricks
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Before the Fall, Noah Hawley
The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
Hero of the empire, Candice Millard
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need, Naomi Klein
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Grunt, Mary Roach
Originals, Adam Grant
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
MASS MARKET
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
Night School, Lee Child
1984, George Orwell
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
See Me, Nicholas Sparks
Foreign Agent, Brad Thor
Home, Harlan Coben
End of Watch, Stephen King
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin
How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
Once and for All, Sarah Dessen
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Crazy House, James Patterson
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
The Giver, Lois Lowry
Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney
Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (Illus.)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
I Love My Daddy, Sebastien Braun