New Movies: June 28, 2017

The Little Hours

Gunpowder & Sky

Director: Jeff Baena

Writer: Jeff Baena

Producers: Aubrey Plaza, Liz Destro, et al.

Cast: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Lauren Weedman, Paul Reiser, Paul Weitz, Adam Pally, et. al.

A young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a convent full of emotionally unstable nuns in the Middle Ages.

Introduced as a deaf blind man, he must fight to hold his cover as the nuns try to resist temptation.

Rated R for graphic nudity, sexual content and language.

The House

Warner Bros.

Director: Andrew Jay Cohen

Writers: Andrew Jay Cohen, Brendan O’Brien

Producers: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, et al.

Cast: Will Ferrell, Allison Tolman, Amy Poehler, Andrea Savage, Michaela Watkins, et. al.

A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund.

Rated R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity.

Despicable Me 3

Universal Pictures

Directors: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Writer: Ken Daurio

Producers: Janet Healy, et al.

Cast: Jenny Slate, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, et. al.

After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis.

But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost twin brother-a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin’s despicable footsteps-one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad.

Rated PG for action and rude humor.

13 Minutes

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel

Writers: Léonie-Claire Breinersdorfer, Fred Breinersdorfer

Producers: Boris Ausserer, Fred Breinersdorfer, Oliver Schündler, Manfred Hattendorf, et al.

Cast: Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaußner, et. al.

The breath-taking story of a man who nearly would have changed the world.

In November 1939, Georg Elser’s attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler fails, and he is arrested.

During his confinement, he recalls the events leading up to his plot and his reasons for deciding to take such drastic action.

Rated R for disturbing violence and some sexuality.

Baby Driver

TriStar Pictures

Director: Edgar Wright

Writer: Edgar Wright

Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, et al.

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, et. al.

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Amityville: The Awakening

Warner Bros.

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Writer: Franck Khalfoun

Producers: Jason Blum, Daniel Farrands, Casey La Scala, et al.

Cast: Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, Mckenna Grace, Taylor Spreitler, et. al.

A single mother moves her three children into a haunted house, unaware of its bloody history.

Rated R for strong horror violence and for language.