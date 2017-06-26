No injuries in crash landing at Cottonwood Airport

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Cottonwood Police Department responded to an aircraft accident at the Cottonwood Airport. There were no injuries. (Photo courtesy City of Cottonwood)

  • Originally Published: June 26, 2017 9:01 a.m.

    • Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department and Cottonwood Police Department responded to an aircraft accident at the Cottonwood Airport.

    Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that the pilot and lone occupant of the aircraft had already exited the plane and were not injured. The pilot reported that the accident occurred while landing the aircraft.

    The accident is currently under investigation.

    The accident is currently under investigation.

