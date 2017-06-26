Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Paris Can Wait’ premiere June 30-July 6

Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin and Arnaud Viard star in film at Mary D. Fisher TheatreThe Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Paris Can Wait” — starring Academy Award-nominees Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin and Arnaud Viard — showing June 30-July 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A devoted American wife with a workaholic inattentive husband takes an unexpected journey from Cannes to Paris with a charming Frenchman that reawakens her sense of self and joie de vivre.

Eleanor Coppola’s feature film directorial and screenwriting debut at the age of 81 — “Paris Can Wait” — stars Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane as a Hollywood producer’s wife who unexpectedly takes a trip through France, which reawakens her joie de vivre.

Anne (Lane) is at a crossroads in her life. Long married to a successfully driven but inattentive movie producer (Alec Baldwin), she finds herself taking a car trip from Cannes to Paris with a business associate of her husband (Arnaud Viard).

What should be a seven-hour drive turns into a journey of discovery involving mouthwatering meals, spectacular wines, and picturesque sights.

“A cinematic treat. A film worth savoring. A celebration of food, wine and stopping to smell the roses.” — Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times.

“Buoyant and light-hearted. Diane Lane is a pleasure throughout.” — Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter.

“A delicious romantic bon bon. Diane Lane is irresistible. A road trip that shimmers with so many enticing temptations you may want to lick the screen.” — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone.

“Paris Can Wait” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 30-July 6. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, June 30 and July 1 and 5; 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.