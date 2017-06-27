Bighorn sheep sighting

While hiking the upper reaches of Clear Creek over the weekend, Verde Valley photographer Melissa Bowersock captured this image of a small herd of bighorn sheep. “There were 4 ewes, 2 lambs and 1 ram,” said Bowersock. “They were on the opposite side of the creek from us and obviously knew they were safe, just very watchful, but not skittish at all. Even the dog’s whining (she wanted to play) didn’t bother them. We were probably only about 40 feet from them. They came down to the creek, got a drink and then settled down for a rest. Amazing to see them so close and flourishing here. Certainly made our day!”