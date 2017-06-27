Charcoal briquettes spark brush fire in Sedona

SEDONA – Around 2:41 p.m. Saturday, Sedona firefighters were dispatched to Posse Ground Park for a wildland fire, and upon arrival, found a small brush fire about ¼ acre in size.

According to a news release from Sedona Fire Department, fire crews were able to contain the fire very quickly due to the fact that the fire was bounded by the street on one side and the park on another.

Firefighters were on scene about an hour to completely overhaul and extinguish the fire, said Fire Marshal Jon Davis in the release.

The fire was caused when charcoal briquettes were dumped on the ground after they were finished barbecuing, said Fire Marshal Davis.

Sedona Police Department cited the responsible individual for reckless burning.

The use of all public barbecues have been prohibited since June 1, and the use of charcoal briquettes also has been banned since that time unless being used on private property.

The barbecue is to be attended at all times and have a tight fitting lid in place, and the briquettes are to be completely extinguished by being soaked in water after use, stated the release.

It is never acceptable to dispose of charcoal briquettes by dumping them on the ground.

“We got very lucky on this one. The area where the briquettes were dumped was surrounded by fire breaks. Things are extremely dry right now and the fire restrictions are in place for a reason. These types of events are extremely frustrating for firefighters, had the people just followed the fire restrictions, this incident never would have occurred,” said Fire Marshal Davis.

A total of 10 personnel responded on five apparatuses. No Injuries were reported, stated the release.