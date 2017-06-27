Emergency crews respond to two aircraft accidents Monday

COTTONWOOD - Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and the Cottonwood Police Department responded to an aircraft accident at the Cottonwood Airport.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that the pilot and lone occupant of the aircraft had already exited the plane and were not injured. The pilot reported that the accident occurred while landing the aircraft.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Around 2:30 p.m. the same day, the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and the Cottonwood Police Department responded to another aircraft accident at the airport. Emergency personnel found that the pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft, and had already exited the plane. The pilot refused medical treatment.

The cause of this accident is under investigation as well.

No further information on either incident was available prior to publication.