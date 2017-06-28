Smoke from Goodwin Fire hovers over Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – As of Wednesday morning, the Goodwin Fire burning south of Prescott has grown to 20,644 acres and is 1-percent contained.

Wind directed the smoke toward the Verde Valley, blanketing a portion of the sky.



The fire started June 24 and was very active Tuesday, according to officials. Fire districts from around the Verde Valley dispatched crew members to help.

Verde Valley Fire District sent a Water Tender Crew as part of a strike team Tuesday.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority has nine of its crew assigned to the fire. CCFMA also has a firefighter fighting the 53,000-acre Brian Head fire in Utah. Fire Chief Terry Keller urges residents to take precautions to avoid fires; local resources are spread thin.

Cottonwood Fire District also dispatched a crew to the Goodwin Fire Tuesday night. While smoke from the blaze has traveled to the Verde Valley and has caused some problems, Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said there is no immediate fire danger “this side of the mountain.” As far as the potential of more smoke blowing our way, Chief Kuykendall said it depends on the direction of the wind.

Battalion Chief Kris Kazian said the Sedona Fire District has eight people fighting the Goodwin Fire.

The high temperatures, low humidity, rugged topography, and type of brush all add to the concerns of fire spread, said Battalion Chief Kazian. There are no immediate concerns, he said, “but we are certainly watching it.”

The Battalion Chief also spoke of resource availability.

There are a lot of fires going on in Arizona, he said, and in nearby states (like Utah’s Brian Head fire).

Right now, it’s about prevention and being proactive, said Battalion Chief Kazian. When crews are in reactive mode trying to put the fire out, they are “already behind the eight ball pretty deep.”

He urges residents to create a defensible space around their homes. A defensible space is a buffer between the property and the grass trees, shrubs, or wildland area around it. The space is needed to slow or stop the spread of wildfire and to protect the home. All wood, dry vegetation, and other potential fuel should be removed around the home.

For the latest information on the Goodwin Fire, visit The Daily Courier website www.dcourier.com, the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/).

The Daily Courier contributed to this report.