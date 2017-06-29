Obituary: Shawn Christine Murphy-Shepard

Shawn Christine Murphy-Shepard passed away on Sunday May 7, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with loved ones by her side.



She was born May 18, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up in Jerome and Clarkdale. She graduated from Mingus Union High School where her love of art was fostered. Her eye for balance and composition, as well as her ability to bring out the beauty in ordinary objects around her, served her well in her professional life at architectural firms in Phoenix.

Shawn later took a position with Mesa Air Group and worked as a flight attendant for U.S. Airways. She relocated to Charlotte where she met her life partner, Jack. With Jack, she discovered a new love of outdoors beyond the desert and together they camped throughout the southeast, tending their prolific garden whenever they were home.



We will carry Shawn with us always and remember her for unique inner beauty and kindness, her enormous artistic talent, her razor sharp wit, and her fierce loyalty to the ones she loved.

Shawn is survived by her life partner, Jack Zorn of Charlotte, NC, her parents Tom and Truly Murphy of Clarkdale, her brother Seth (Cathy) Murphy of Clarkdale, her sisters Sarah (Dwain) Dement of Jerome and Molly (Aaron) Whittaker of New Jersey, her nieces and nephews, extended family, and a host of longtime friends.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a charity of your choosing, and that in celebrating Shawn, you celebrate with laughter.

